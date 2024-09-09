Lauren Sanchez is sharing her excitement about her new children's book 'The Fly Who Flew to Space,' which is set to be released in English and Spanish on September 10. The former journalist is making her debut as an author, with a book inspired by her kids and her life with her romantic partner Jeff Bezos.

During her latest interview with USA Today, she explained when she first took interest in writing the story after seeing a fly inside a plane with her children. “We all started imagining what kind of adventure that tiny little fly was on … flying way above the sky away from its family. It sparked this thought about how even the smallest creatures can embark on incredible journeys if they dare to explore."

Lauren was later encouraged to write the story after being inspired by Jeff. "Being around someone who is just so dedicated to pushing the boundaries in exploring the unknown is incredibly inspiring to all of us in the family," she said to the publication.

© Getty Images Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the 2024 Met Gala

"Our dinner conversations often revolve around space and innovation. He really just challenges us all to dream big. At the dinner table I was saying something and he said, 'No, dream bigger. Go bigger.' So it's not a surprise that some of that excitement found its way to Flynn's adventure," she added.

© Kevin Mazur/MG24

She went on to explain that the book and illustrations were “really personal, even having to pick all of the flies with Raleigh, the characters in Flynn’s story are all inspired by my own family. Every single one of my kids is somehow represented in my book.”

Lauren highlighted the importance of celebrating her culture by publishing the story in two languages, while reflecting on "the diverse multicultural world we live in today" and the one she "grew up in." "For me, a way to celebrate and honor my culture and make sure every child feels seen and included."