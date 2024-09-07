Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Demi Lovato, Tara Davis Woodhall, Kylie Jenner, and more

There's a heat wave sweeping across the USA, so now’s the perfect time to stay entertained and cool indoors. Your favorite celebrities are still creating epic TikToks, so sit back and relax with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. From Demi Lovato’s cooking show to Shaq playing the violin, let’s have some fun!



1. Benny Blanco



Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco do an eyes-closed couple edition asking "whose who" in the relationship. There were some fun revelations like that Selena was the on who said "I love you first" and needs the most attention.

2. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato makes and shares her recipe for Yummy Hummus on her TikTok cooking show "Cooking with Demmy"

@ddlovato This hummus is one of my new favorite snacks 🤍 Once we were able to finally open the chickpea can of course 😅… Try this one out and let me know what you think! INGREDIENTS: 1 (15.5 ounce) can chickpeas 2 tablespoons tahini 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin 1⁄2 small garlic clove, grated (optional) 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt Everything bagel seasoning, for topping, optional Pita chips or vegetable sticks, for serving ♬ original sound - Demi Lovato

3. Shaq

Shaq continues to prove he's a man of many talents, playing violin in one of the biggest castles in Warsaw, Poland.

4. Tara Davis Woodhall

Tara Davis Woodhall, who won Gold at the Olympics, celebrates her husband, Hunter Woodhall's, gold medal at the Paralympics.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival in a stunning silver dress, looking unbothered amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

6, Alicia Keys

Serena Williams and her bestie Alicia Keys warn haters out there not to mess with them.

7. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa goes on a motorcycle ride with his cousin before heading back to set for Chief of War.

@prideofgypsies I wanted to wake up early before work and get a great ride in with my cousin @kaimi_kaneholani Making memories with my team and ‘ohana before my last day of filming CHIEF OF WAR these moments will stay with me forever, in my heart and soul. There’s nothing better than feeling the wind on the Westside. All my aloha, J. Mahalo to @harleydavidson @cyclecityltd @da_bray @jasonericlaciste @kanakanui.momoa @plehua @kanaka_solutions and @kauaiharleydavidson 🎥 @Dabray Music by @thegreen808 @reddigitalcinema ♬ My Rights - The Green

8. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner revisits her "King Kylie" era with her fan-favorite blue wig.

9. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shares a beautiful visual poem "Magic City," in honor of the Magic City Edition of her album C,XOXO.

@camilacabello “Magic City” a visual poem written by: camila cabello C, XOXO Magic City Edition. 9/6. 💘🌃🩰💘🌃🩰💘🌃🩰💘🌃🩰 ♬ original sound - Camila Cabello

10. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon reconnects with her high school English teacher Margaret Renkl and announces her book, "The Comfort of Crows," is Reese's Book Club's 100th pick.

@reesewitherspoon My high school English teacher, Margaret Renkl, was the person who sparked my love for stories, characters, and the magic of words. Her influence shaped not only my love for literature but also the path I chose in life. ✨📖 I was so honored to return to my high school and sit down with Margaret to share that her book, The Comfort of Crows, is our Reese’s Book Club 100th pick! Celebrating her as our 100th author feels like a true full-circle life moment! 💞 ♬ original sound - Reese Witherspoon



