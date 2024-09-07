Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Demi Lovato, Tara Davis Woodhall, Kylie Jenner, and more

There's a heat wave sweeping across the USA, so now’s the perfect time to stay entertained and cool indoors. Your favorite celebrities are still creating epic TikToks, so sit back and relax with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. From Demi Lovato’s cooking show to Shaq playing the violin, let’s have some fun!
1. Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco do an eyes-closed couple edition asking "whose who" in the relationship. There were some fun revelations like that Selena was the on who said "I love you first" and needs the most attention.
2. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato makes and shares her recipe for Yummy Hummus on her TikTok cooking show "Cooking with Demmy"
3. Shaq
Shaq continues to prove he's a man of many talents, playing violin in one of the biggest castles in Warsaw, Poland.
4. Tara Davis Woodhall
Tara Davis Woodhall, who won Gold at the Olympics, celebrates her husband, Hunter Woodhall's, gold medal at the Paralympics.
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival in a stunning silver dress, looking unbothered amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.
6, Alicia Keys
Serena Williams and her bestie Alicia Keys warn haters out there not to mess with them.
7. Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa goes on a motorcycle ride with his cousin before heading back to set for Chief of War.
8. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner revisits her "King Kylie" era with her fan-favorite blue wig.
9. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello shares a beautiful visual poem "Magic City," in honor of the Magic City Edition of her album C,XOXO.
10. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon reconnects with her high school English teacher Margaret Renkl and announces her book, "The Comfort of Crows," is Reese's Book Club's 100th pick.