Vanessa Hudgens radiates on a walk with her mom and newborn baby

Vanessa Hudgens and her newborn baby are enjoying the sunny weather in Los Angeles, California. After confirming her birth in July, the 35-year-old actress was photographed on September 5 for the first time since leaving the hospital. She pushed the baby in a stroller and was joined by her mom, Gina Guangco, who has likely been staying with the couple helping out.

© The Grosby Group New mom Vanessa Hudgens steps out for a stroll with her newborn, mom, and dog.

Hudgens looked comfortable and fabulous wearing an oversized t-shirt, trendy platform sandals, and fun '80s-inspired mirror glasses.

© The Grosby Group The 35-year-old looked cool and comfortable leaving the running shoes behind and opting for platform sandals

She smiled for the paparazzi in one snap, making sure that if they were going to snap photos - at least she would look good.

© The Grosby Group Vanessa Hudgens was photographed leaving the hospital with her baby on July 3

News broke that Hudgens gave birth on July 3rd. If the new addition wasn't special enough, it was her husband Cole Tucker's birthday! The MLB player is officially 28 and will celebrate his special day close to his mini-me.

Vanessa Hudgens slams paparazzi

The High School Musical actress recently slammed paparazzi and news outlets who published photos of her, Cole Tucker, and her baby leaving the hospital. “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. TMZ first reported news that she gave birth along with the photos.

Keeping the new chapter of her life private, she has not revealed the birthdate, sex, or name. She has been sharing updates here and there with her millions of followers on Instagram. On August 1, she wrote that she was "still here, just evolved," with a selfie showing off her new "mama" necklace.

Most recently, the Princess Switch star shared a selfie showing off her natural curls. "Once in a blue moon- she takes a selfie. Happy Friyayyy," she shared last week.