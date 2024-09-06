Johnny Depp is enjoying life as an amateur mixologist in the Bahamas

Johnny Depp was spotted in high spirits as he visited the High Tide Cafe in The Bahamas, unconcerned about the impending end of summer. The renowned Hollywood actor took the opportunity to showcase his bartending skills at the waterfront restaurant located in Black Point, Exuma. Behind the bar, expert mixologist Ralf Zoilo guided Johnny in creating a House Special cocktail crafted from Ralf's exclusive secret recipe.

During his visit, Johnny sported what appeared to be a rejuvenated smile, indicating a possible improvement from dental concerns fans had expressed the previous year. The actor engaged in lighthearted banter with Ralf, affectionately known as the "Killer Bartender," and warmly interacted with the cafe's staff and other patrons. This affable behavior further endeared him to those present during his memorable visit.

© The Grosby Group Johnny Depp has fun with bartender Ralf Zoilo - AKA "Killer Bartender" - as he enjoys a cocktail at High Tide Cafe in The Bahamas on August 28.

In the image, Johnny Depp is wearing a casual and eclectic outfit. He has a light, slightly wrinkled, button-down shirt made from a breathable, textured fabric. The shirt is partially unbuttoned and has paint or stain splatters, adding to a worn-in, bohemian look. Depp is accessorizing with several bracelets on his left wrist and multiple tattoos visible on his chest and arms. He wears a backward black baseball cap and dark blue-tinted round sunglasses. His overall style combines a laid-back, artistic vibe with grunge and rock 'n' roll elements.

Depp's sighting comes after Jenna Ortega revealed that one of the craziest rumors she has heard about herself in the media is that she had a romantic relationship with Johnny. The 'Beetlejuice star has been promoting her upcoming project alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, who did have a romantic relationship with the actor in the '90s.

The "Wednesday" star revealed during an interview with BuzzFeed that the craziest rumor was "probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone."

"It's so insane to me. Like, I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious," she explained.

© Santiago Felipe Jenna Ortega attends the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' New York Photo Call at JW Marriott Essex House on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/WireImage)

The rumor even got the attention of her co-stars. "I was on set with Richard E. Grant, and he came up to me and he just said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny?’ And I laughed because I… I don’t know that person,” she added.

Depp also reacted to the rumor and quickly denied all speculation. "Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career," his reps stated.

