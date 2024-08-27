Jenna Ortega's hilarious reaction to Johnny Deep romance rumors: 'I was on set'

Jenna Ortega is opening up about the craziest rumors she has seen about herself in the media. The 'Beetlejuice' star has been promoting her upcoming project with the rest of the cast, including Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, who previously had a romantic relationship with Johnny Deep in the 90s.

The 'Wednesday' star revealed during an interview with BuzzFeed that it was a rumor involving the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor, which caused the most surprise. When asked about the craziest rumors she has seen about her, she responded; "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone."

© Grosby Group Jenna Ortega in Mexico City

"It's so insane to me. Like, I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious," she explained to the publication.

© GettyImages Johnny Depp at the UK Premiere of "Jeanne Du Barry"

The rumor even got the attention of her co-stars, as she revealed that she was asked on set about the supposed relationship. "I was on set with Richard E. Grant, and he came up to me and he just said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny?’ And I laughed because I… I don’t know that person,” she added.

Depp also learned about the rumor at the time and quickly denied all speculation. "Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career," his reps stated.

