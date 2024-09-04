Georgina Rodríguez stuns with new look at Venice Film Festival [Photos]

Argentinian model and reality star Georgina Rodríguez has once again captured attention by attending the Venice Film Festival, one of the most prestigious events in cinema. This festival not only highlights the year's most anticipated films but also serves as a stage for celebrities to showcase their stunning outfits and meticulously crafted beauty looks, making it a must-see for fashion and film lovers.

Venice invites today's most influential stars, giving them the opportunity to shine on the red carpet. This space is exclusive to those who have made a notable impact in culture and the entertainment world. So, it’s no surprise that Georgina Rodríguez stood out as one of the key guests at this year's festival.

Georgina Rodríguez makes a stunning entrance at the Venice Film Festival

Upon her arrival in the Italian city, Gio opted for a classic ensemble that never fails: the iconic "little black dress." While many guests wore more laborated and striking silhouettes, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner captivated everyone by showcasing the timeless beauty of elegance through simplicity.

© Jacopo Raule

Georgina captivated everyone with her dress, showcasing an asymmetrical design, a daring cut, and a length that elegantly embraced her figure. The choice of transparent-style shoes introduced a contemporary, minimalist flair, while her sophisticated yet subtle accessories tied the look together flawlessly. Delicate rings and floral-shaped earrings from Pasquale Bruni added just the right touch, nodding to the summer season without detracting from the dress's allure.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the model wore her hair sleekly back, enhancing the elegance of her outfit. Her makeup was striking as well, with a deep espresso lip liner and a glossy finish that perfectly matched her sun-kissed tan from her vibrant vacations in Monaco and Saint-Tropez.

Georgina Rodríguez debuts new haircut



Georgina made a striking entrance on the red carpet at the 'Diva e Donna' awards. She opted for a white dress with draping that creates a wet-effect, a rising trend recently embraced by many, including Elle Fanning at the latest Met Gala. The dress featured a strapless neckline and an elegant leg slit.

© Maria Moratti

The dress highlighted her figure, and a choker with floral and sparkling accents added luxury and sophistication. The white strappy sandals completed the look, reflecting Georgina's signature elegance and simplicity, ensuring every detail worked in perfect harmony.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

This appearance was her first public reveal of a new haircut, a spontaneous change made during her beach vacation, which she shared with her followers on social media. For the occasion, she chose a classic ’90s blowout that added volume and glamour, enhancing her outfit and reinforcing her reputation as a style icon.

Original Text: María Paula Zavala

