Sofia Vergara's girls night out with Heidi Klum: 'Beautiful friends'

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are known to have one of the closest friendships in Hollywood. The Colombian icon and the supermodel have shared many sweet moments together while working on 'America's Got Talent,' but apart from having a great relationship on screen, they also spend quality time together during their free time.

The 'Modern Family' star was recently spotted enjoying dinner in Los Angeles. Sofia documented her time with her closest friends, including Heidi, who was all smiles wearing a silver sequin dress. Meanwhile, Sofia wore a white-and-yellow dress.

The actress was also accompanied by Simon Cowell's Fiancée Lauren Silverman and television host Terri Seymour. "Finally back together! 50 different subjects in 2 hrs," Sofia captioned her Instagram post, "Oh we covered a lot of areas tonight! Love my girls," Terri wrote.

The friendship between them has been growing stronger since they first met. "We feel very Sex and the City when the four of us go out," Heidi previously said to NBC Insider. "When we all hang out together, we're kind of gossiping, talking about relationships. I mean, girly stuff, and it's just fun to have girls to do that with now, and we're all kind of in the same age group… it's nice to exchange."

Heidi has also talked about her friendship with Sofia multiple times. “We’re connected, we’re like twins," Sofia said to ET in 2020 when the pair noticed that they would coordinate outfits without noticing. “We’re always twinning, but you think that we planned this, and we don’t. It just happens,” she said.

