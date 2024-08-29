Nikki Glaser to host 2025 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes 2025 are under preparation. Comedian Nikki Glaser will be stepping in as host, marking her first time acquiring the desired yet challenging gig.

Glaser shared her excitement in a statement “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage)," she said.

“The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

Glaser namechecked some of her favorite Globes host, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais. She takes the gig a year after comedian Jo Koy to the job. Koy was heavily criticized for his performance; he reportedly accepted the job 10 days before the show itself.

When are the Golden Globes?

The 2025 Golden Globes will air on CBS on January 5th, at 8 pm ET. Nominees will be announced on Monday, December 9th, with the award show recognizing some of the year's best TV and film efforts, providing accolades to actors and filmmakers alike.

While the popularity of the Golden Globes has experienced ups and downs over its history, they remain some of the most popular awards shows, marking an important step before the Academy Awards. They first launched in 1944, and have cemented the careers of some of Hollywood's biggest stars.