Cardi B surprised New Yorkers when she was spotted buying food in Manhattan without security

Cardi B grew up in New York City, and she most likely knows the safest spots to visit. Still, some New Yorkers were surprised when they spotted the Grammy-winning rapper walking in Manhattan without security. A TikToker shared a video where the pregnant artist sips a green juice. "I WAS SHOOK…even Cardi B loves her starbies," wrote @sheshortsweet. Cardi reacted and clarified that she was hungry and did not drink Starbucks.

The Dominican-American global sensation shared via X she was sure that she wouldn't need security. "It was like 9am and I was hungry …..also nobody finna touch me," she said.

"My house got 24/7 security… l'm very spontaneous and I like my privacy …Sometimes I want to go to the deli or make a quick target run … l'm not waiting around till security come ….ALSO I ALWAYS ALWAYS GOT SOMETHING ON ME !" Cardi wrote.

© Getty Images Cardi B backstage at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on April 26, 2018 -- (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The rapper is probably in NYC looking for a new home after she filed for divorce from Offset and admitted to hating living in Atlanta. "I only go to Atlanta like three or four times a year," she explained. "And probably I go for a week, maybe less. I tried to move to Atlanta in 2018 and I lived there for like six months. And I hated it. I don't have not one friend in Atlanta, and I don't have not even one family member in Atlanta. So I just don't like Atlanta."

Cardi B's family members live between New York and the Dominican Republic.

The star's sighting comes weeks after she revealed the terrifying experience that almost led to a miscarriage. "I was going down the stairs, and I slipped a little," Cardi B explained. "I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my a*s." Despite her efforts to prevent a full fall, the impact was significant. "I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn't get up really."

© The Grosby Group Cardi B seen for the first time since announcing her pregnancy and filing for divorce from Offset.

Cardi B, who is already a mother to 6-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and 2-year-old son Wave Set, was left in immense pain following the fall. "I couldn't move my bottom at all," she said. "Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn't move." She went to the hospital, where doctors discovered that she had torn a ligament. "I dilated, and I was having contractions every two minutes for a whole 24 hours," Cardi B revealed.

According to the star, the medical team monitored her closely as she endured intense pain. To ensure the safety of both mother and child, Cardi B was advised to stay in bed and undergo physical therapy.

Cardi B was seen shopping for ear piercing jewelry at Maria Tash jewelry on Melrose Place in Los Angeles.

Cardi B took to Instagram to announce her third pregnancy. The post quickly went viral, garnering an outpouring of love and support from followers. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" she wrote.

