O.J. Simpson's ashes will be turned into jewelry: Find here who will get a sparkler of his remains

Many death wishes include having ashes thrown onto the beach or placed in a lovely urn upon cremation, but not many have requested that their remains be transformed into jewelry. O.J. Simpson, who died on April 10, 2024, in Las VegasMalcolm LaVergne that he wanted his four surviving children to have a sparkling piece of him, per TMZ.

Arnelle, 55, Jason, 54, Sydney, 38, and Justin, 36, will choose their pieces valued at $4,243.06 each.

© Getty Images O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson, Jason Simpson, Sydney Brooke Simpson, and Justin Ryan Simpson pose at the premiere of the "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Isult" in which O.J. starred on March 16, 1994, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Simpson, who died of cancer, had a private encounter with his kids. During the meeting, in which the former NFL player's children had to sign nondisclosure agreements and were not allowed to have their phones in the room, the party involved were able to say their goodbyes.

Arnelle and Jason are the children O.J. shared with ex-wife Marguerite Whitley, while Sydney and Justin were Nicole Brown Simpson's kids.

© Getty Images NFL star O.J. Simpson poses for a portrait with his wife Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson, daughter Arnelle, and son Jason on January 8, 1973, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

At the time of his passing, his family released a statement asking the public to “respect their wishes for privacy.”

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement reads.

Surprisingly, O.J.'s wishes are similar to Kris Jenner's dying wishes, which are that she be transformed into diamonds when she passes away. During an episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV personality and businesswoman spoke about the family’s final arrangements after having hip replacement surgery.

© Getty Images Kris Jenner is seen in New York City on November 7, 2022.

“Kim [Kardashian] asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it,” Kris told Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. “That’s weird,” Kylie exclaimed, which prompted Kris to say, “It’s creepy.”

Khloé then remembered when her mom wanted her ashes inside diamonds and turned them into jewelry. “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?” she asked.

“That’s a great idea!” Kris responded with Khloé saying, “That’s weird.”

“No, it’s not,” Kris added.

© IG: @Khloekardashian Kim and Khloé Kardashian

In a confessional, Khloé added: “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week, and that’s in my will because people are gonna visit me.”

In 2022, O.J Simpson appeared on the Full Send podcast and addressed rumors that he had an affair with Kris Jenner and also shut down rumors that he was Khloé Kardashian’s father. “I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But, you know, I was dating supermodels!” he said. “No I’ve never been attracted to her, and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me. So that was never the case.” When asked if he could be Khloé’s father, he said: “No. No, I’m not.”

O.J. was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, who was Kris Jenner's best friend.

