Kris Jenner’s unconventional dying wish includes ashes and jewelry

Kris Jenner seems systematic with her and her kid’s life, but when it comes to the afterlife, the famous momager also has things figured out. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman spoke about the family’s final arrangement plans after having hip replacement surgery.

“Kim [Kardashian] asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it,” Kris told Kylie Jenner over the phone while recovering in bed beside her Khloé Kardashian.

“That’s weird,” Kylie exclaimed, which prompted Kris to assure, “It’s creepy.”

Khloé then remembered when her mom wanted her ashes inside diamonds and turned them into jewelry. “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?” she asked.

“That’s a great idea!” Kris responded with Khloé saying, “That’s weird.”

“No, it’s not,” Kris added.

Khloé then confirms she rather be cremated than have a traditional burial. “I don’t even know why we need to be buried. In the Bible, it says we can’t get cremated, but I just wanna be cremated. But, like, why can’t we?” she questions.

In a confessional, Khloé added: “My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week, and that’s in my will because people are gonna visit me.”

After Kris said she and Kylie were looking for a mausoleum, Khloé said that it would not work because their family is too big. “That’s why I think if we all get cremated, you’re dust to dust. You’re one with the Earth. But if we’re all getting buried, what happens if — like, at Disneyland... I have all this money, I could buy that place, and then they just start building on top of things,” she said.