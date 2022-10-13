Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘honored’ grandma MJ by getting intimate in front of a fireplace

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quit months ago. Still, their relationship is making headlines once again after the reality tv star and businesswoman revealed she and her then-boyfriend got intimate in front of a fireplace to honor her grandmother.

During episode 4 of season 2 of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old mom of four, told her grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian that while she was staying at a hotel with Pete in Los Angeles, she remembered one of MJ’s saying.

©Kim Kardashian





“You know what’s so crazy?” she asked her grandmother. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

“I know that’s really creepy,” she added.

MJ, 88, asked Kim about the location of the intercourse. “Not in the lobby?” she asked.

“Not in the lobby!” Kim exclaimed. “But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?”

“I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once,” MJ said.

In a confessional, Kris spoke about their romance: “Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress; he’s just Pete. [He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy; she laughs, she’s more confident, and Pete brings out the best in her.”

Two months ago, E! News confirmed with an insider that Kim and Pete were no longer dating, saying that while they have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” long distance and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The former couple started dating in November 2021 after Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live where they shared a kiss, and they got serious fast. It’s safe to say Davidson might be feeling down after the physical modifications he made for the Skims founder. By March he already had a branding of her name and multiple tattoos, including one that said “my girlfriend is a lawyer,” which Kim is not.