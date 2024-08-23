Taylor Swift supports Sabrina Carpenter's new album 'Short n' Sweet': 'I love you'

Taylor Swift is showing support for two of her closest friends in the entertainment industry. The fan-favorite singer is excited for Sabrina Carpenter's latest album after the pair bonded during their time at the Eras Tour and became quick friends.

The musician took to social media to share a short and sweet message about Sabrina's new album, which has already been making headlines after fans started to speculate about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's involvement in her songwriting. "Go support our girl!!" she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Taylor posted a photo with Sabrina, where the pair can be seen posing at a Kansas City Chiefs game in October. She also called her latest project "an extraordinary album" and shared a link for everyone to listen. Sabrina spent some quality time with Taylor after opening for her tour in Latin America, Asia, and Australia.

© Don Arnold/TAS24

Sabrina shared her appreciation for Taylor reposting the story and writing "I love you" with a smiley face. Apart from showing love for Sabrina, Taylor praised her friend and filmmaker Zoe Kravitz, who made her directorial debut with 'Blink Twice' starring her romantic partner Channing Tatum.

© John Shearer

“This film is incredible,” Taylor wrote, sharing the poster. “Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning. The performances are phenomenal.” She continued, “Zoe Kravitz conceptualized this, wrote it, obsessed over every detail, and directed it with such a clear and bold vision," adding. “I’m so blown away by what she’s accomplished here and I can’t wait to watch everyone discover this film and this brilliant filmmaker.”

© Taylor Hill

Zoe and Channing attended one of Taylor's Wembley Eras Tour shows. “The love is real and @taylorswift13 is an absolute force!” Channing wrote on social media, adding a clip of kissing Zoe.

