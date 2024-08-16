Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars introduce new single in live performance in Los Angeles

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars debuted their new song at the opening of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles. The opening of the venue was a big moment for the city, with Mars serving as a headliner. As the show developed, guests were treated to a surprise appearance from Lady Gaga, with the two debuting their new song "Die With a Smile."

Mars was onstage for a two-hour concert, where he performed some of his greatest hits. It closed with two encores, one featuring Lady Gaga, and caused the audience to lose their minds at around 11:30 pm. “How you feeling, L.A.?” asked Gaga, who appeared onstage behind the keyboards while wearing a blonde wig.

“Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the icon, pop royalty, Lady Gaga. You guys are gonna be the first to hear us play this song live," said Mars, who played the guitar across from her.

"Die With a Smile" has a country vibe and marks the first song from Gaga since her record, "Chromatica." It also marks Mars' first song since "Silk Sonic," his Grammy award-winning project with Anderson Paak. It was co-written and produced by Mars, Gaga, D Mile, James Fauntleroy, and Andrew Watt.

They released a music video earlier this week.

More details about Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome is a new stadium and home of the L.A. Clippers that cost $2 billion and spent years in development. “I have to say I’m a little anxious tonight. I love what we built, but I want all of you to love what we built," said Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer.

The facility was designed by Glenn Kaino and is meant to resemble a net with a ball at the center. It's an impressive structure, featuring five basketball courts, a training facility, spaces for medics and players, bars, restaurants, and team stores.

