Lady Gaga is engaged! What we know about her wedding to Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga is getting married! Earlier this month, it was revealed that Gaga's relationship with Michael Polansky, a businessman and tech entrepreneur, was growing serious. Better yet, the news of her engagement was confirmed by a TikTok shared by the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. In it, he's seen greeting Gaga and praising her performance at the Paris Olympics. Shortly after, she introduced Polansky as her fiancé. Here's all we know about their engagement:

They had an engagement party in California

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original - Gabriel Attal

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that the couple has already celebrated their engagement, sharing the news with their closest friends and family in a party. “They had an engagement party at her home in Malibu with their loved ones and everyone is thrilled for them. They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about possibly having a destination wedding in Europe," said the source.

"They’d love to get married sooner than later and both want to start a family.”

The couple is happy and can't wait to get married

The source claimed that Gaga and Polansky are happy, with their relationship growing stronger with the positivity of their engagement. “Gaga and Michael are the happiest they’ve ever been. Michael has always known Gaga was the one,” said the source.

"They're both extremely happy and excited about this moment in their relationship."



Their relationship was confirmed in 2020

Gaga and Polansky confirmed their relationship in 2020 when they began posting about their relationship on social media.

Gaga shared their first photo together on her Instagram, posting an image of the two hugging aboard a yacht following her Super Bowl performance in Miami. "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!" she captioned the post.