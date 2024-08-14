Why did Cazzu delete all photos with daughter Inti from social media?

Cazzu has been focusing on her new life chapter as a mom. The fan-favorite singer has been spending quality time with her daughter Inti following her split from Christian Nodal, sharing some photos and clips of their sweet moments together on social media. However, the musician has just deleted all her posts on Instagram, including all recent photos with Inti.

It seems that Cazzu is ready to go back into her professional career, as many believe she is teasing a musical comeback after becoming a mom. Cazzu only left three posts on her Instagram, one from October 2022 and two from February 2023.

© IG: @Cazzu Cazzu and Inti

Fans have shared their excitement as this is known to be a big sign of her new upcoming music. "We are waiting for you queen," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Just like the Fenix you are coming back stronger than ever."

However, Cazzu has not stopped working despite news about her split. The singer has worked on music collaborations with other musicians. Most recently, she released 'Modo Animal' with singer Mesita, teasing a new era.

© Instagram

Online fans believe that she will also be going on tour, as for now she only has a performance for the Buenos Airest Fest 2024, but more dates could be announced soon. Just days ago, her sister shared an Instagram Story with a photo of Cazzu, writing, "Get ready because in a few days you will step in."

Before deleting all her photos, Cazzu had kept a photo of Nodal, which was the post making the announcement after welcoming their daughter. The black-and-white photo showed their hands holding Inti's tiny hand.

