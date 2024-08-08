Why is Kelly Ripa missing from 'Live with Kelly and Mark'?

Kelly Ripa is one of the most beloved figures in daytime television. The actress and media personality is the co-host of "Live with Kelly and Mark," a show she hosts alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos. While various hosts have fluctuated over the years, Ripa has retained her spot, working with Michael Strahan, and Ryan Seacrest. Over the past week, Ripa has been absent from the show, prompting some questions from viewers.

© Cara Howe Kelly Ripa

Ripa's absence hasn't been explained by the show, but, according to her Instagram stories, she's been traveling. On Wednesday, Ripa shared a story where she revealed that she'd be joining a Disney event. She wrote that she was “honored and excited to join the 2024 class of Disney Legends at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event."

The event is hosted in Anaheim, California, and has a long history. Through the years, the show has honored "gifted animators, Imagineers, songwriters, actors, business leaders, and more for the significant impact they've had on the Disney legacy."

Past guests and entertainers include Angela Lansbury, Dick Van Dyke, Phil Collins, and Robin Williams

Ripa was excited to be honored by Disney, sharing the news on her show with shock. Consuelos shared his support, saying, "I think you absolutely do belong. And I'm really, really proud of you."

While Ripa is a legend in her own right, she's also a Disney icon, having worked with the company for the past 34 years.

© Jared Siskin Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at the TIME100 Gala

More details about this week's programming at 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

To cope with Ripa's absence, Consuelos has been joined by various co-hosts, including Maria Menounos. In the coming days, Consuelos will be working with Deja Vu and Jenny Mollen.

Over the past week, the show has hosted all manner of celebrities, including Blake Lively, John Stamos, Mike Colter, and more.