Brooks Nader competes with the sun in gold look as she enjoys Ibiza: Was Tom Brady with her?

Brooks Nader, 28, turned heads in Ibiza, showcasing her bronzed, sculpted physique in a stunning plunging gold dress. The model, known for appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, exuded confidence and elegance as she soaked up the sun in the Spanish paradise. The sighting comes hot on the heels of swirling rumors about a potential romance with NFL legend Tom Brady, 47.

Despite the speculation, Brooks has remained publicly silent, focusing instead on enjoying her summer. Just last week, Brooks was seen vacationing in Italy, accompanied by friends Lauren Sanchez, soon-to-be wife of Jeff Bezos, and actress Eva Longoria. The trio enjoyed the Italian sun and shared glimpses of their holiday on social media.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Brooks Nader attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 16, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

However, Brooks opted for a solo time in Spain this week, where she was spotted exploring the picturesque Old Town of Ibiza with Brady out of sight. Brooks highlighted her statuesque figure in her bias-cut gold gown, the fabric draping perfectly over her form. She slicked her dark hair into a chic bun, accentuating her luminous complexion. Her makeup was subtle yet effective, featuring a nude lipstick that complemented her natural beauty.

To complete her glamorous look, Brooks wore large gold hoop earrings that framed her face beautifully. She also donned a pair of large purple shades, adding a touch of Hollywood glam to her ensemble.

Are Brooks Nader and Tom Brady dating?

The dating rumors between Brooks and Tom Brady began after the two were seen mingling at Michael Rubin's annual star-studded Fourth of July party. The sighting ignited speculation, though neither Brooks nor Tom has confirmed or denied the rumors. According to an exclusive source speaking to Page Six, the budding romance has been a topic of intrigue, especially following reports by popular gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, which first noted the pair’s public outings.

While the initial sightings left their relationship ambiguous, our insider confirms that Brady and Nader are romantically involved. However, the source emphasizes that the relationship is “nothing serious” at this point, suggesting that the two are taking things slowly.

© Getty Images Tom Brady is “casually dating” model Brooks Nader amid ongoing divorce

The news of their fling comes amid Nader’s ongoing divorce from Billy Haire, adding a layer of complexity to the situation. Despite the personal challenges, it seems both Nader and Brady are exploring their connection in a low-key manner, opting for casual dates rather than a full-blown relationship.

In 2023, Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen parted ways after building a family together. At the time, the Brazilian shared her challenges after her public divorce from the NFL quarterback. The 43-year-old beauty opened up about the emotional toll of her marriage’s dissolution and the additional burden of caring for her ailing parents.

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” Bündchen disclosed to People. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”