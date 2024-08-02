Ricky Martin is on tour with his daughter Lucia: Jwan Yosef spends time in Los Angeles

Ricky Martin and his ex Jwan Yosef continue to have an amicable relationship following the announcement of their divorce last summer. The pair, who share custody of their two kids, Lucia and Renn, have been successfully co-parenting one year after their split.

The Puerto Rican singer has been touring around the world. After his performance at LA Pride, Ricky headed to Spain for a series of concerts, where he was accompanied by his twins Matteo and Valentino.

Now Ricky has reunited with his daughter Lucia ahead of his performance in Azerbaiyán. The singer showed a glimpse of his family life to his fans and followers on social media, taking to Instagram to share a daughter with Lucia inside his private plane.

The proud dad is accompanied by his daughter on his upcoming tour dates. "Turkey thank you for everything. Next stop Azerbaijan," Ricky wrote in the caption, with his fans praising him for spending time with his kids amid his busy schedule.

Earlier this summer Ricky spent time with his daughter in Disneyland, sharing a photo on a rollercoaster. "It was a Disneyland kind of day for my gang! 4 kids and a happy dad," he wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, Jwan documented his sweet moments with Lucia in July, spending time at the beach and getting some temporary tattoos. The artist is now in Los Angeles, as he recently shared on social media, posting a series of photos, relaxing poolside and enjoying the warm weather.