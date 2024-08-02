Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni have fans ready for a Jane the Virgin reboot five years after the finale

Jane the Virgin left a mark on television and was a positive representation of Latinx characters and culture. When the show ended five years ago on July 31, after five seasons, millions of fans were disappointed to say goodbye to their favorite show.

On the fifth anniversary of the final episode, Justin Baldoni, who played one of Gina Rodriguez's love interests, shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos of their time on set. The first photo was from the finale episode where his character, Rafael, marries Jane. "Can’t believe it’s been five years since we finished #janethevirgin. I’m still blown away by all the love and support we continue to receive," he wrote in the caption.

"It always brings me joy to hear how much this show has meant to so many. Thank you to everyone who made this show a part of their lives. And to my TV family who will always be family to me…I love you all," the actor continued. It was his last sentence, "but I’ve been thinking…what if Sin Rostro isn’t really dead after all?" that has fans wondering if a reboot could be in the future. "If Jane the Virgin comes back, I’ll cry tears of joy" read the top-liked comment on his post.

Fans of the show have mixed opinions on whether Sin Rostro is truly dead. The show suggests she might be dead or incapacitated by the end of Season 5. But with the show's dramatic twists, anything is possible, and there have always been theories that Sin Rostro could return through a future spin-off.

Gina reposted the gallery on her Instagram story writing, "I miss this life." When the mom said goodbye to the show in 2019, she left a Golden Globe Award winner. She won the coveted award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Jane Villanueva in 2015.