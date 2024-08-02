Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Coco Gauff and more

The weekend is here which means we have our weekly roundup of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. From Olympic content to your favorite stars, get ready to be entertained.

1. Simone Biles

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Sunisa Lee celebrate with their medal after winning Gold in the women's all-around gymnastics final at the Paris Games.

2. Sunisa Lee

Sunisa Lee and Team USA celebrated their win by taking turns making their favorite TikTok ideas come true.

3. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff, who is unfortunately no longer competing in the Paris Games, shares a glimpse at the Olympic Village, where ten girls share two bathrooms.

4. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish and Charli xcx released one of the biggest collaborations of the year, "Guess." The duo gets fans' hearts racing with Eilish's TikTok singing along to the NSFW lyrics.

5. Christina Aguilera



Christina Aguilera poses on the carpet with her daughter Summer Rain, her husband Jordan Bratman, and their precious family dog.

6. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg shows Olympic winner Michael Phelps his swimming skills.

7. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's son Phoenix enjoys his favorite show starring his mom, The Simple Life.

8. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello and her "xoxogirls" dancers break it down to her track "Dade County Dreaming," and have fans begging for a tour announcement.

9. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shares a summary of what is happening in Venezuela.

@lelepons Este mensaje es para mis seguidores que no hablan español y para que se informen de lo que esta pasando en Venezuela 🇻🇪 ♬ original sound - Lele Pons

10. Serena Williams

Serena Williams shares her love of laundry while in Paris, France, for the Olympics.