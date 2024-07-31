Sandra Bullock is 'ready to get back in the game' after the death of her partner

Sandra Bullock is ready for a fresh start. The actress and beloved Hollywood icon appears to be gearing up for a new phase in her life after an extended break from acting and the death of Bryan Randall, her partner of eight years.

© GrosbyGroup Sandra Bullock looking happy in LA on July 12

A source revealed that Bullock was excited for her future, and looking forward to new things. "Sandra’s gradually reemerging into public life,” said a source to US Weekly. "She’s excited about what the future holds,” continued the source. “She’s ready to get back in the game.”

In 2022, after the release of her film "The Lost City," Bullock shared the news that she would be taking a step back from acting and that she'd be planning on spending her foreseeable future with her kids and her family. "I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions, and I know it,” she said. “I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

Bullock used this time to be with Randall, who was diagnosed with ALS, a neurological disorder that affects motor neurons.

Bullock and Randall's long partnership

© Jackson Lee Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall

Bullock and Randall preferred to keep their relationship private and away from the spotlight. In 2021, Bullock made an appearance at the show Red Table Talk, with Jada Pinkett Smith, where she praised her dynamic with Randall and revealed the reason why the two had decided to not get married.

"We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” she said. “I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner… I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have.”