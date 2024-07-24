Halle Berry celebrates the 20th anniversary of 'Catwoman' with a topless photoshoot

Twenty years after the release of Catwoman, Halle Berry is still picture-purrrfect. The iconic 57-year-old actress celebrated one of her most famous film anniversaries with a spicy photoshoot, going topless, in a homemade cat mask and posing with two black cats. She shared a gallery of feline-inspired photos on Instagram with her 8.6 million followers, "And STILL... meow!" Berry captioned the carousel.

"It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!" she continued. The actress had the cutest four-legged models for her celebration post. She explained that they showed up in her yard searching their mom, and thanked a friend for helping her with the fostering process.

Catwoman has become a bit of a cult classic, and before Madame Web, has been called one of the worst superhero movies ever made. Berry handled the backlash head-on, hilariously accepting her Razzie Award for "Worst Actress" in person while carrying her Oscar for Monster's Ball in her other hand.

She recently opened up about the critiques with Entertainment Weekly. Looking back, the actress said she did not have the agency she does today to have challenged things like the storyline. “I always thought the idea of Catwoman saving women from a face cream felt a bit soft. All the other superheroes save the world; they don’t just save women from cracked faces," she told the outlet. "I always knew that was a soft superhero plight, but at that time in my career, I didn’t have the agency I have today or belief that I could challenge that, so I went along with it."On her decision to collect a Razzie, and face the backlash, she explained, "I didn’t love [the backlash]."

"Being a Black woman, I’m used to carrying negativity on my back, fighting, being a fish swimming upstream by myself. I’m used to defying stereotypes and making a way out of no way." "I didn’t want to be casual about it, but I went and collected that Razzie, laughed at myself, and kept it moving. It didn’t derail me because I’ve fought as a Black woman my whole life. A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn’t love it, but it wasn’t going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do," she continued.

Twenty years later, the actress, who recently dropped out of Kim Kardashian's legal drama series, has 61 IMDb credits, and four upcoming projects. The Union, starring Mark Mahlberg, hits Netflix on August 16, and Never Let Go will be released on September 27, 2024.