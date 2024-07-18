Bad Bunny's summer camp: Star promotes healthy activities through his Good Bunny foundation

Bad Bunny is supporting a safe and healthy summer for children. For the second consecutive year, the Good Bunny Foundation has launched its educational project "Un Verano Contigo" (A Summer With You), reaffirming its commitment to developing art, music, and sports among youth.

The camp, which began in San Juan on July 8, extended its reach to Ponce in collaboration with the Ponce Museum of Art, the Escuela Libre de Música, and the Municipality of Ponce.

© Fundación Good Bunny

A diverse team of artists, workshop leaders, athletic directors, teachers, and other professionals lead the program's curriculum, designed to enhance each student's development through theoretical and practical skills. Participants from specialized schools and sports clubs indicate their advanced knowledge and skill in their respective disciplines. Talented students are nominated by their teachers and directors, and the Good Bunny Foundation evaluates these nominations to select participants who meet the program's criteria.

The art program offered various activities, including intaglio engraving, making vejigante masks, large-format painting, silkscreening, and drawing the human figure. Participants also enjoyed a visit to the Casa Museo del Vejigante and the Casa de Arte y Cultura de la Playa de Ponce, along with tours of community-based cultural organizations and a presentation by guest artist David Zayas. In San Juan, students will participate in a workshop and tour of the Museum of Contemporary Art.

© Fundación Good Bunny

The music curriculum adopted a project-based approach, teaching students to produce their music. Practical workshops covered songwriting, musical arrangements, recording, production, mixing, and mastering. Students also visited the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot to learn about the behind-the-scenes dynamics of this prestigious venue. Local producers and artists from the music scene led the classes.

© Fundación Good Bunny

The sports program aimed to identify and develop innate athletic talents. The curriculum included classes and workshops on muscle development, coordination, speed, nutrition, sports psychology, and other subjects. In Ponce, participants visited the Juan "Pachín" Vicéns auditorium for a tour and a "meet and greet" with the Lions team.

© Fundación Good Bunny

Bad Bunny's summer camp impacted nearly 360 students, providing them with materials relevant to their disciplines, such as iPads, MIDI controllers, headphones, sports equipment, and more. In addition to facilitating learning during classes and workshops, the program aims to encourage continued practice at home, ensuring that the students' development does not stop when the camp ends.​​​​