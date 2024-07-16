Watch Amber Rose surprising appearance at the Republican National Convention

Model and entrepreneur Amber Rose revolutionized social media on Monday when she took the stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention. The influencer gave a five-minute speech where she explained her vision and support for the current presidential candidate, Trump.

Rose positioned herself this year as a fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump, who is scheduled to accept the party's nomination at the convention this week. In May, revealed who she’ll be voting for on this year’s Presidential elections. The media personality, known for her outspoken opinions and for her relationship with Kanye West, shared a photo on Instagram, showing her in a party alongside Donald and Melania Trump.

© Leon Neal MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Rapper & Influencer Amber Rose appears on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Watch Amber Rose at the Republican National Convention

“I’m a mother. My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe and giving them an opportunity for a better life. … I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president,” Rose said.

Amber Rose confirms presence at the Convention

The 40-year-old former reality TV star was included on convention organizers' list of speakers, but It wasn't until the model confirmed on X last week that she was going to speak at the event. “It’s True! I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee #MAGA."

Rose shocked her social media followers when she posted a photo with Trump and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, on May 20, 2024, with the caption "Trump 2024".

Rose, a former reality TV star, rapper, and model, gained fame after appearing in Jeezy's 'Put On' music video. She appeared in various shows and hosted her own talk show, 'The Amber Rose Show.' In 2012, she released her debut single, 'Fame,' featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa, whom she also married in 2013.

Rose shares her eldest son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz (11), with rapper Wiz Khalifa, as well as her youngest son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards (5), with rapper Alexander Edwards.