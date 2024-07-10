Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are married! Find out who was at the small ceremony

Olivia Munn, 44, and John Mulaney, 41, have said, "I do." The couple reportedly tied the knot over the weekend in New York at a friend's home in an intimate ceremony after three years of dating, per PEOPLE. The news comes months after the actress opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

According to TMZ, it was a very small ceremony, and their two-year-old son Malcolm was the only guest. But there was one legendary officiant. Sam Waterson, who starred alongside Munn in The Newsroom, made the union official. His wife, Lynn Louisa Woodruff, was the ceremony's only witness. It's the second marriage for John, who was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler, and the first for Munn.

Their decision to wed privately comes amid Olivia's terrifying experience living with breast cancer. The 44-year-old actress revealed her diagnosis in March on social media, sharing a gallery of photos showing her treatment and text explaining that she was diagnosed in May 2023. She was privately dealing with four surgeries, including a double mastectomy, cancer treatments, and hormones, until she was ready to share it with the world, hoping to help others find "comfort, inspiration and support" on their own journey.

In May 2023, the couple opened up more about the experience and her family with Vogue. "As her guy, I felt both scared and protective. Even with Malcolm in her lap and me there holding her hand, she was going to be physically fighting this disease alone," Mulaney told the outlet. She had a fifth major surgery in her cancer journey in April. “I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries," Munn told the outlet.

The surgery meant she could never carry future children again, but they decided to try for an egg retrieval, leaving options for their future. After going on a special cancer protocol, the doctors were able to get two healthy embryos. “John and I just started crying. It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn't have to keep putting myself at risk. It was just amazing," she told the outlet.

