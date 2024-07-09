Antonio Banderas and his step-daughter Dakota Johnson reunite in Malaga, Spain

Antonio Banderas had a very special visitor in Spain! His stepdaughter Dakota Johnson recently visited the actor, stopping by his theatre company in Málaga, the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank. On Tuesday, the Puss in Boots star shared a gallery of their happy reunion on Instagram with the sweetest caption, "Happiness: Dakota in Malaga!."

The stepfather-daughter duo were all smiles as they sat together in a sweet embrace. Johnson saw what has brought Banderas so much joy for the last few years, joining the stage with his company members. They were all smiles posing together, and the Indiana Jones star zoomed in on the picture in the final slide to show his proud moment with Johnson.

Dakota's mom, Melanie Griffith, shared the love in the comments with colorful heart emojis. The former couple shares Stella Banderas, but Dakota's father is Don Johnson, from her first marriage.

Dakota and Antonio's sweet bond

© GettyImages Antonio and his former step daughter have a special relationship

Dakota and Antonio have a very special relationship, and she calls her stepfather, “Papi.” “I come from a family of many a marriage, and I got very lucky,“ Dakota said when she presented an award to Banderas at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards. “I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life,” she continued.

“When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light and a whole new world of creativity and culture—and one remarkably magical little sister into our family,” the Persuasion star continued.

The 62-year-old is also very vocal about the love he has for Dakota. ”She’s my daughter, I love her. I’ve been with her on my shoulders, traveling all around the world,” Antonio said in the past,” per E!.

Antonio and Melanie's relationship

© GettyImages

Antonio and Melanie, who married in 1996 and later split in 2014, have also remained close. In 2019, at the screening of Antonio’s movie Pain & Glory, she introduced him on stage, praising him. “I’d just like to say that in the twenty years that you and I and the kids lived together, you taught us to live a life full of passion and to live every day as though it was a piece of art because passion is your art and your art is your life,” she said.

The Uncharted star has called her his “best friend.” “Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend,” he told PEOPLE. “I love her and will love her until the day I die. She’s my family.”