Diego Maradona's daughter revealed she spoke to her dad through a medium; 'It was very beautiful'

Diego Maradona's death rattled the world, shocking the sports industry and millions of soccer fans in parts all over the world. In a new interview, his daughter, Dalma Maradona, has revealed that she reached out to a medium to communicate with her father. While she had some doubts at the start of the process, she came out believing she had truly communicated with her father, who revealed things that would have been impossible to know.

Dalma appeared on the program "Angel Responde," where she opened up about the experience she lived through. "It was very beautiful what happened. I've always believed in these things, since I was a little girl, and obviously after my dad's death, even more so," she said.

"When what happened to my dad I said "I want to see what happens" because a lot of things were happening to my eldest daughter and I didn't know how to help her. I went and it was incredible, it was beautiful," she said to the show's host.

She revealed why she reached out to a medium and shared that she had such a positive experience that she has now recommended the woman's services to her friends and family. "I don't know if after a year, or a little before, I was contacted by a woman," she said. "I trusted this person, who had something similar with a family member, and I said 'well, I'll try'. I also used to say "I don't know if it's true or not". But no, he told me things that there was no way I could know. They were very private and you couldn't really find them anywhere. I have recommended her to my friends and family."

© Jean-Yves Ruszniewski Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup

More about Maradona's death

Maradona died in 2020, of a heart attack, two weeks after he'd experienced brain surgery. The occasion was so notorious that Argentina's then-president Alfredo Fernandez declared a state of mourning for three days. “You took us to the top of the world,” said Fernandez. “You made us incredibly happy. You were the greatest of all.”

Maradona captained Argentina to two World Cup finals, winning one. He's often remembered as the best soccer player of all time.