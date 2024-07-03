Suki Waterhouse shares rare insight into Robert Pattinson as a father

Some say the secret to a successful relationship in Hollywood is privacy, and Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have chosen that route with their love story. The couple has been together since 2018 and have only shared glimpses into their life - on their terms.

When they welcomed their first child together earlier this year, there was no big announcement post or exclusive photo shoot with a high-power outlet. It wasn’t until they were spotted walking with a stroller in February that fans found out they had welcomed their first child together. Now, the singer is opening up about her new life as a mother with her fiancé, who she called the dad she could have hoped for her daughter.

In her cover with British Vogue, the “Good Looking” singer called motherhood “Shocking in every way.” Getting a baby out into the world is not easy, and during the birth, Waterhouse had two things that got her through it - rap music and Pattinson. “He was there with me, and like all dads, he was really nervous,” she told the outlet.

According to the 32-year-old, Pattison, who she called “quite an anxious person,” has been “very calm.” She praised the Twilight star as the dad she “could have hoped for.” “I mean, a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story,” Waterhouse continued. While Waterhouse has sung about exes and heartbreak, this new journey of her life is inspiring her music in other ways.

As noted by the outlet, her song, “To Love” is an ode to how lucky they are to have found each other. “I had a very clear feeling of being like, ‘Oh, wow, Rob and I have been together six years, and I’m still really into this,’” she told the outlet about writing it. “That’s never happened to me before - that’s like a crazy thing,” she continued. “This love and having a family and having a little world … Whatever happens, this is my dream.”