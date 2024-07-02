Oprah opens up about difficult moment on national TV when asked about her weight

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about the harsh criticism she received about her appearance, including a specific moment on 'The Tonight Show,' which was hosted at the time by controversial media personality Joan Rivers. The billionaire detailed what happened during her latest interview on 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show' podcast.

“Joan Rivers turned to me and she says ‘Tell me, why are you so fat?'” she explained. “Oh, I just love potato chips Joan," she replied to the host. Rivers continued by saying; “I’ll let you come back [on the show] if you lose 15 lbs. You need to lose 15 lbs.’”

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey in 1988 at Spago Restaurant in West Hollywood.

“And I accept it. I accept that I should be shamed, because how dare me, be sitting up here on ‘The Tonight Show,'” Oprah said, adding that she didn't "know what to do with that," as the negative comment was displayed on national TV.



© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey during the 66th GRAMMY Awards

Oprah responded to Rivers by saying she would "lose 15 lbs." "And of course, I didn’t lose the 15 lbs. I went and ate my way to another 10 lbs," she added. The billionaire has been open about her struggles with body image, including in recent years, after revealing she used weight loss medication.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift,” she told People in 2023.