Cristiano Ronaldo's mom and Georgina Rodriguez react after watching him cry at the Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo played a difficult match yesterday. Portugal played against Slovenia for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarter-final in a tension-packed encounter filled with drama that ultimately resolved in a penalty shoot-out. While Portugal ended up winning the match, the 120 minutes before that included a penalty kick that was awarded to Portugal in a pivotal moment in the match. Ronaldo took it and surprised the world when he missed, breaking down into tears. It made for an emotional moment that affected his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

© Anadolu Cristiano Ronaldo played a frustrating match against Slovenia

Ronaldo was frustrated throughout the match. While Portugal had many goal opportunities, he and his team couldn't manage to score against Jan Oblak, Slovenia's goalkeeper. When it was time for Ronaldo to take the penalty, it had been after he'd missed various goal opportunities and free kicks. After his miss, he burst into tears and had to be consoled by his teammates.

Maria Dolores was captured on cameras crying, moved by her son's struggle. Afterward, upon seeing Portugal win the match, she was seen laughing and yelling from the stands.

Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, also shared her support online. Over the past few weeks, she's been spotted in Germany, where she's watched Ronaldo's matches alongside Cristiano Jr., their eldest son. Following the match against Slovenia, she shared various images on her Instagram stories, including a photo of Ronaldo and an emoji of a star, an emotional image of Ronaldo hugging his coach Roberto Martinez, and a photo of a St. Jude candle.

© PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA A happy Maria Dolores Aveiro after Portugal wins the match

Ronaldo's feelings regarding that missed penalty kick

After winning the match, Ronaldo looked relieved and happy, celebrating with his teammates. When speaking to journalists, he showed his high expectations of himself, which can lead to a lot of pressure. "I felt sadness at first and happiness in the end," he said in a press conference, according to our sister website HOLA! Spain. "I haven't missed once in the whole year and when I needed it the most, Oblak stopped it."

"Those who fail are those who try," he continued. "Without a doubt, this is my last Euro cup. But what moves me is not that, is everything that comes with football. The enthusiasm I feel when I play, watching my followers, my family, the love that people have for me... Making them happy is what motivates me the most," he concluded.