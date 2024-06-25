Camila Cabello name checks Cristiano Ronaldo and prompts an awkward exchange with the audience; 'Don't boo me'

Camila Cabello had an awkward exchange with her fans. Earlier this week, she was performing at a music festival in Lisboa, Portugal. Following the country's recent win in the UEFA Euro, Cabello congratulated the audience and name-checked Cristiano Ronaldo, one of their idols, resulting in an awkward misunderstanding

© GettyImages Camila Cabello experienced a misunderstanding with her fans in Lisboa

In a video shared on TikTok, Cabello is seen speaking to the audience. "I did hear you guys had a soccer game yesterday," she says to the cheering audience, referencing Portugal's match against Turkey. "I hear you guys won so I'm just saying, maybe I'm Portugal's lucky charm or something. And actually, a fan that I met yesterday taught me to say something in Portuguese." She proceeded to speak Portuguese, saying, according to an InfoBae translation, "Congratulations, Portugal! Let's go, Cristiano Ronaldo."

The moment was met with cheers and then with what sounded like booing. "Oh!" said Cabello in surprise. "Ok, guys, don't boo me 'cause she told me that would win you guys over. You know what? Boo that bitch." In reality, fans weren't booing. They were making the "Siuu" cheer that Ronaldo is known for.

Cabello's third album, 'C, XOXO'

Cabello will be releasing her new album, "C,XOXO" in two days. The record is highly anticipated by her fans, featuring collaborations with Drake, Yung Thug, Playboi Carti, and more. The record ushers in a new era for Cabello, who claims she needed a look change to fully embody the essence of the record. “Changing my physical appearance like my blond hair or fashion — whatever I do, I learned how exciting that is from people like Madonna or David Bowie,” she said in an interview with Complex.

“I trust that as long as I’m being me, they know me and love me for me,” she said of fan expectations.