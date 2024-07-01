Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy share sweet moment at Glastonbury [PHOTOS]

Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy had the best time over the weekend at Glastonbury. The two stars were all smiles watching the performances at the festival while hanging out with their closest friends. The pair proved that they are great friends, wearing matching ensembles on the first day and walking arm-in-arm.

© Grosby Group The model and the actress were photographed having fun at the festival, wearing casual looks, and having a casual conversation at the VIP tent. Among the long list of celebrities at the festival, Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal, and Daisy Edgar-Jones were spotted in the crowd.

© Grosby Group Anya and Cara coordinated outfits the next day, wearing military green. The actress wore a green oversized jacket and a gray skirt, while the model wore a green bomber jacket and blue jeans.

© Grosby Group The pair shared a sweet embrace at one point while watching one of the performances. Both wore dark sunglasses, with Anya wearing a pale pink beanie and Cara completing her look with a green fur bucket hat.