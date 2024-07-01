José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay welcome their daughter Tessa

José Eduardo Derbez and his girlfriend, Paola Dalay, are officially parents! The couple welcomed their first daughter together, who they named Tessa, in the early hours of Sunday, June 30. Dalay took to social media to announce the happy news, with birth details and the first images of her baby.

© IG: @Ederbez José Eduardo Derbez and his girlfriend, Paola Dalay

Taking to her Instagram account, Paola published a video made up of several images of the baby, like photos of her little feet and her little hands. One of the cutest details was that this clip was accompanied by the song "Ella Te Esperanza" by Carlos Rivera. She wrote in the caption, "Welcome to the world Tessa 06-30-24 10:44 am the love of our lives was born." "Dad and I love you with all our hearts," the model continued.

José Eduardo Derbez and his partner announce the birth of Tessa

As for their respective families, they were very excited about the new arrival. Aislinn Derbez, José Eduardo's older sister, shared a selfie on her Instagram story with the proud first-time dad, their father Eugenio Derbez, stepmom Alessandra Rosaldo, and Aitana, who was once the baby of the family but is now an auntie to two. The actress wrote over the photo in Spanish, "Totally excited."

© @aislinnderbez The Derbez, happy for the birth of Tessa

Thankfully, both mother and baby are in good health. Hours after the birth, Paola shared a message on her IG Story, thanking everyone for their congratulations and good wishes for the arrival of her baby. "Thank you for all your beautiful messages, I am reading them all and little by little I will answer them. We are so happy," she wrote in Spanish.

His nerves as a new dad

Days before the birth of his baby, José Eduardo visited Hoy (Las Estrellas), where he opened up about the emotions he's been experiencing. Sincere, the son of Eugenio and Victoria Ruffo, revealed that his nerves were taking over him. “A lot of nerves. My eye vibrates, and then my lip vibrates. I'm not sleeping, I fall asleep very late thinking about a thousand things or in the early morning I start doing things in the room. It's a tasty stress, also a lot of emotion. A lot of happiness and we are both very happy,” he said.

The actor said that his mother was also very excited since Tessa is her first grandchild. “My mother is happy, excited, I have never seen her so happy, that gives me great pleasure,” he continued. While it's the first time Victoria is a grandma, Eugenio has two grandchildren, his first granddaughter was Kailani, the daughter of Aislinn and Mauricio Ochmann.

