Kevin Costner had a private meeting with Prince William and this is what they talked about

Kevin Costner is looking back at some special memories during his career in the entertainment business. The Hollywood star revealed to People that he was offered to have a private meeting with Prince William at one point while visiting England, to which he accepted, and had a sweet encounter with the royal family member.

"I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay,'" he said to the publication, detailing how it went. "We met in this room, and it was just us," he explained. "He walked up, and we shook hands... The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.'"

The actor described Prince William as "quite a young man" and admitted that he was "very sweet" during their meeting. Costner said that he walked out with "such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about."He also happened to have a moment with Princess Diana, as he recently revealed that the pair had been in talks about the sequel of the 1992 film 'The Bodyguard.'

"There was a moment that that was really flying down the tracks, very quietly, because it's how I operate," he said about being introduced to Princess Diana by Sarah Ferguson. "It was so sweet. Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool... when she could have been going, 'Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?' She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk," he said.