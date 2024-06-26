Kendall Jenner visits the Louvre barefooted at 'midnight'

Kendall Jenner has shared a series of intriguing photos on her social media. This time, Jenner took her followers on a nocturnal adventure through the Louvre Museum in Paris, and the standout detail was her choice to go barefoot during the visit.

In a carousel of photos posted to her Instagram account, Jenner can be seen wandering through the iconic halls of the Louvre, completely barefoot. According to her, the images taken at what appears to be midnight offer a rare glimpse of the museum in an almost dreamlike state, devoid of the usual crowds.

The highlight of this surreal tour is a photo of Jenner gazing intently at Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, the Mona Lisa. Jenner's barefoot stroll through the historic museum has sparked many reactions. Her decision to forgo footwear in a location known for its high public traffic has sparked some suggestions that it might be an artistic statement, a way to feel more connected to the art. In contrast, others wonder if it was simply a spontaneous act.

Jenner's post comes after she and Bad Bunny step out in matching gray outfits for a stylish dinner at the popular Ferdi restaurant. The renowned singer-songwriter and the model-turned-mogul seemed to be back together and in love as the pair had a PDA moment. Bad Bunny, known for his eclectic fashion sense, donned a sleek gray suit that perfectly complemented Kendall Jenner's skintight bodysuit. This outing is another significant moment in their slowly rekindling relationship, as the couple was spotted on a romantic date in Puerto Rico weeks ago.

© Getty Images Kendall Jenner was seen on September 27, 2023, in Paris, France, during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall is in Paris for Fashion Week. Jenner had showcased her modeling skills on horseback at the Vogue World runway. The event at the iconic Place Vendome on June 23 saw Kendall trot gracefully around the runway. Her performance was one of the show's highlights, mesmerizing the audience with her poise and elegance.