WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reunite with their TV son

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had an unexpected guest on their show. The couple, who've been together for over two decades and met on the set of "All My Children," reunited with the baby that played their kid on the TV show. The baby is now in her 20s and made an appearance in the audience at "Live with Kelly and Mark."

Ripa and Consuelos revealed that their baby was named Enzo in the series. "We've often wondered whatever happened to baby Enzo?" said Kelly to viewers. "Where is baby Enzo? And baby Enzo is in our audience today." As the camera panned through the audience, a young woman in the audience spoke up, saying "I'm a girl." She then showed a photo of Ripa holding her as a baby.

"I have a twin brother," she continued. "At the time, he didn't have enough hair, so I was baby Enzo for you." The woman shared that she's 23 and that while she was no longer acting, she was happy to be on the show. "This is my big break now, I guess," she joked.

Ripa and Consuelos' work on 'All My Children'

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of "All My Children," where they played the characters of Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos. The two played each other's love interests in the series and left together in 2002. They now have three kids: Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21.

A few years ago, the parents discussed the experience of sending the last of their kids to college, a process they called "brutally painful."

"It's one of those things where you can never be ready," they said in an episode of their talk show.