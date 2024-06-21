Eva Longoria discusses her 'Desperate Housewives' co-stars, fueling reunion buzz

Eva Longoria has once again ignited rumors of a fallout with her former "Desperate Housewives" co-star Teri Hatcher. The latest round of speculation began when Longoria, 49, responded to a question from the Daily Mail regarding which of her former castmates she still maintains contact with. Longoria named Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Ricardo Chavira, and Jesse Metcalfe but conspicuously omitted Teri Hatcher and Nicollette Sheridan.

"I talk to Felicity all the time. I talk to Marcia a lot, but the one probably I talk to most is Ricardo, my husband. And Jesse," Longoria stated. Longoria's failure to mention Hatcher, 59, or Sheridan, who starred in the iconic series' first five seasons, has fueled rumors about potential discord among the cast.

© Getty Images This isn't the first time Longoria has hinted at underlying tensions.

Despite the omission, a source told Page Six there is "no bad blood" between Longoria and her former co-stars."[Huffman and Cross] are just simply the ones [Longoria] keeps in touch with," the insider added, downplaying any notions of a feud. However, this isn't the first time Longoria has hinted at underlying tensions.

In 2019, she spoke out about being "bullied" by an unnamed co-worker, which led many to speculate about possible friction on the "Desperate Housewives" set. Moreover, in a 2018 interview, the "Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico" host did not mention Hatcher when asked which former co-stars she remained friendly with.

The beloved ABC dramedy "Desperate Housewives" aired from 2004 to 2012, becoming a cultural phenomenon and catapulting its stars to international fame. Despite the show's success, rumors of behind-the-scenes drama have persisted. Longoria's recent comments have only reignited these speculations, especially given the history of alleged tensions.

© Getty Images Hatcher has previously addressed rumors of on-set discord

Hatcher has previously addressed rumors of on-set discord, insisting that any alleged feuds were exaggerated. In contrast, Longoria's comments and the strategic omission of Hatcher's name have kept the rumor mill turning.