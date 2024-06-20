Jaden Smith and girlfriend Sab Zada in matching pink in latest outing in Los Angeles

Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Sab Zada seem to be going strong in their relationship. The actor and the media personality were recently spotted having fun in Los Angeles with some of their close friends, following Sab's birthday celebration.

Jaden Smith

The couple was seen enjoying the warm weather in LA, one day after Sab turned 25. The media personality, who is also known to be a singer, wore an all-pink ensemble, which included high-waisted pants and a matching crop top, as well as a headband in the same pastel color.

Her ensemble matched her pink hair, and she styled her hair in a ponytail. Sab wore gold hoop earrings and completed the look with a neon pink bag. She was all smiles holding hands with Jaden, who wore bright pink shorts, paired with soft pink sneakers. He also wore a white-and-blue t-shirt and sported gold and silver bracelets.

Despite preferring to have their personal life private, the pair have been linked together since 2020, after first being spotted on a romantic date four years ago. However, they only started being public about their relationship until recently.

Jaden Smith

They also went Instagram official making fans wonder about their love story. Jaden and Sab have a lot of things in common, including their love for music. Her first EP 'Hafren' was released in June 2023, while Jaden has been touring in recent years.

Zab is also a model, who is signed with Select Model Management in Los Angeles and has collaborated with major brands such as L'Oréal. Jaden recently shared photos with Zab, assuring his fans that new music is coming and admitting that he has been a little busy in his personal life.