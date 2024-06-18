Ashanti reveals the hilarious outfit she was wearing when Nelly proposed

Ashanti and Nelly had the world believing in love again when they rekindled their romance after a ten-year hiatus. The hip-hop couple was one of fans’ favorite duos when they were going strong in the 2000s. The couple was together from 2003 to 2013, and crossed paths again in 2021, rehashing their story.

But the couple did not just rekindle their relationship - they became pregnant, announcing the news in December 2023, followed by an engagement, which they confirmed in April 2024.

Now, Ashanti, who will soon welcome the couple’s first child together, fifth for Nelly, is opening up about their love story, revealing how the “Hot in Herre” singer proposed to her.

There are many ways that a person can decide to pop the big question. Some moments are a literal spectacle with drones, professional photographers, and more, or they can be intimate and private. Nelly went for the latter.

According to Ashanti, she was completely surprised when he popped the question. Although she had a feeling it might come soon, she was not expecting it to happen while she was wearing his T-shirt and boxers while watching TV. “It was just such a beautiful, intimate moment,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We were not dressy.”

It was an easy answer for Ashanti, who said she cried and hugged him. “I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever,” she recalled. “I FaceTimed everyone I know... I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one.”

It’s pretty sweet Nelly kept it intimate and personal. It would have been very easy to turn it into a viral video, but he wanted the special moment to be something only the two of them would experience.

Ashanti also confirmed that the baby will arrive before they say, “I do.” As for the wedding? She wants it to be on a sunny beach with palm trees.