Halle Berry will reportedly carry the Olympic torch ahead of the Paris Games

Halle Berry is going to be a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics! The acclaimed actress will reportedly carry the Olympic flame down the Croisette in Cannes, France, ahead of the Paris Games, per Page Six.



©GettyImages



Halle Berry joins a long list of celebrities who have held the torch

The Academy Award-winning actress will keep the Olympic Flame tradition alive on Tuesday. The famed French Riviera boulevard will be temporarily closed as she makes her way through from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time.

The Olympic Flame’s History



©GettyImages



2023 Lighting Ceremony of the Olympic Flame

The lighting of the Olympic Flame is historical, binding the ancient and modern versions of the games. Ancient Greek ceremonies had a sacred fire that burnt through the celebrations of the ancient Olympics.

The Olympic Torch Relay has been taking place for every Summer Games since Berlin 1936. The tradition begins at Olympia, Greece, and was lit on Tuesday April 16, with a special ceremony at the archaeological site of Olympia. It’s been making its way to Paris by way of relay since.

After making its way to the host company, the torch will burn in a cauldron for the duration of the Games until it is extinguished during the Olympic closing ceremony.



©GettyImages



John Legend carrying the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg through Edinburgh in 2012

Berry will join a famous list of torchbearers: Muhammad Ali, Ann Curry, Magic Johnson, Diane Sawyer, Lance Bass, Sylvester Stallone, Ryan Seacrest, David Beckham, John Legend, Prince William, Kate Middleton & Prince Harry are among some of the names that have carried the tradition.



©GettyImages



Naomi Osaka carries the Olympic torch towards the Olympic cauldron in 2020

Naomi Osaka was the final torchbearer for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The tennis star carried the torch into the Olympic Stadium and lit the Olympic cauldron.