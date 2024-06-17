Messi's oldest son Thiago reveals which team he would like to play for in his first interview

Without a doubt, Lionel Messi has inspired millions of children around the world with dreams of becoming soccer stars. Including his oldest son Thiago, who he shares with Antonela Roccuzzo. The young athlete has already begun to carve his own path in the competitive sport. In his first interview as a sooccer player, he opened up about his passions and dreams, proving he has big goals and a bright future ahead of him.

©GettyImages



Thiago, Messi's oldest son, has already made his debut in professional football

At 11 years old, the young man plays on the Inter Miami youth team and has already competed in his first tournament. Although they did not win, the little guy is dealing with defeat with maturity. “Playing makes me more nervous than watching my father play,” he told journalist José Ramón de la Morena. “I’m not good with my left foot,” he reflected.

The preteen also has his eyes locked on what team he wants to play for in the future. When asked, “Thiago, what team are you going to play for?” he already knew the answer, ”with Argentina,” he said without hesitation.

The journalist clarified, “You were born in Spain, right?” Which Thiago confirmed. When they presented the idea of convincing him otherwise, Messis’ mini me assured, “No, I do not think so.”

Although his team lost 5 to 0, Thiago had a pleasant experience. When asked what was the best part of the competition he responded, “the experience playing in front of so many people, and showing the level that we all have.”



Messi’s biggest fan

In the same interview, Thiago shared his admiration for his talented father, and how each goal left a lasting impression. His son even has a favorite one, saying,“My father’s most beautiful goal was the header against Manchester United in the Champions League final.”