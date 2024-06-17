Jada Pinkett Smith shares sweet tribute to Will Smith after separation revelation

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a sweet tribute to her estranged husband Will Smith over the weekend, celebrating Father’s Day, and praising him for being a good dad to their kids Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and his son Trey Smith, from his previous relationship with Sheree Zampino.

“Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do,” Jada wrote, adding, “Happy Father’s Day—you deserve the rest.” Jada shared a photo with the blended family, including Sheree. The group was all smiles pointing at Will, who could be seen taking a nap on a couch on their outdoor patio.

Fans of the family praised the family for keeping an amicable relationship amid their marriage struggles and commented on Jada’s friendship with Sheree. “One thing about Jada & Sheree they gonna stick together,” one person wrote, while someone else added, “The love that everyone around him has for him speaks volumes for the type of guy he is.”

rey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris

Jada has been open about her marriage with Will, previously revealing that despite their difficult moments, they still have a strong connection and want to keep their family together. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce, we will work through whatever,” Jada said to NBC, adding, “I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Will has also shared some sweet comments about Jada, most recently during his promo tour for the latest installment of Bad Boys. The actor called Jada his “Ride or Die,” insisting that they keep a strong friendship and love for each other.