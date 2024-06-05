Natalie Portman is working on her own ‘self-happiness’ after divorce from Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman is starting a new chapter of her life. The Hollywood star is embracing change following her divorce from Benjamin Millepied after 11 years of marriage, and it seems she is ready for a fresh start in her personal and professional life.

The pair reportedly separated last year, as confirmed by Us Weekly in August 2023, after rumors of an alleged romance between Natalie’s husband and 26-year-old activist Camille Étienne. A close source to the actress is now revealing to the publication that she is currently “living her best life” after a major change in her life.

“Natalie is her confident self [again],” the insider said to Us Weekly. “It took her a while to get her smile back after the divorce, but she has turned a corner,” they stated, adding that she is “really coming into her own self-happiness.”

The source said that the star is “focused on her kids and work for now,” and she has been surrounded by her inner circle, as well as making some new friends, including Paul Mescal, who was spotted hanging out with Natalie recently. “[She has] started going out with friends and living her best life,“ the source said.

Another source had previously revealed that she gave her marriage “her best shot” following struggles in the relationship. However, it was reported in March that she was not “interested” in working on the marriage anymore, and instead was focusing on her career and spending quality time with her kids.

Natalia has had a busy year, attending award season and making public appearances. She is also involved in multiple projects.