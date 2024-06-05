Lady Gaga recently took on a more subdued role as she attended her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding in the quaint seaside town of York, Maine. The joyous event saw Gaga glowing with a newfound radiance, surrounded by family and her partner, Michael Polansky.

The festivities kicked off on a Friday evening with a rehearsal dinner at the exclusive ViewPoint Hotel, a picturesque spot that offers a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean and a charming island with its lighthouse. Gaga, in a chic little black dress, exuded elegance and happiness as she mingled with guests, sharing smiles and laughter during the rehearsal. The family had the entire hotel to themselves, with seven seaside rooms and eight suites in the main building, ensuring a truly intimate and exclusive celebration.