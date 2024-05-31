Keanu Reeves shows off his skills on the bass at a concert in Madrid

Keanu Reeves is a man of many talents. The movie star was recently photographed performing with his band in Madrid, where he showed off his skills on the bass.

©GettyImages



Reeves in Madrid

Reeves was photographed in La Sala, a concert venue in Madrid. He was joined by his bandmates, Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse, and looked in the zone as he performed for the audience. He sported a short haircut, a beard, and an all black outfit made up of a t-shirt and jeans.

Dogstar is a rock band formed in California in the ‘90s, and put out music through the early 2000’s, right around the time when Reeves had his breakout as a movie star. The band took a hiatus then, reuniting in 2020 and announcing a tour in 2022.

©GettyImages



Reeves alongside his bandmates, Domrose and Mailhouse

Dogstar’s much discussed reunion

Over the past couple of months, Dogstar has been performing in various venues. The band is currently touring their new album, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” their third, and the first instance of new music in 23 years.

In an interview with Q104.3 New York’s QNA, Reeves discussed the reunion of his band and the success he’s amassed with his different artistic pursuits. “I feel really lucky and grateful,” he said.

“I love working. I love working hard. I love being dedicated. I love the feeling of believing in a vision and wanting to make it happen. ...[Films and music are] about people being on the same page and collectively coming together on stage with your talent and your craft, your passion.”