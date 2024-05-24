Christina Aguilera’s daughter shares sweet moment with Billie Eilish: ‘We are both huge fans’

Christina Aguilera is sharing her appreciation for Billie Eilish after the singer’s daughter Summer got to share a sweet moment with her idol. During the listening party for Billie’s latest album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft,’ the two musicians showed their admiration for each other, and Summer even got a photo with Billie.

“THANK YOU [Billie Eilish] for making my daughter’s whole world at your LA listening party,” Christina wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of their interaction, with Summer posing next to Billie. Christina’s daughter was all smiles making a peace sign and showing her excitement. “Nice to meet you,” Billie says in the video after signing a poster.

Summer attended the listening party and recorded some clips from Billie’s performance. And while Christina is known for keeping a private life when it comes to her daughter, she has previously shared sweet tributes to her on special dates, including her 9th birthday in August 2023.

“Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you,” Christina wrote at the time.

“Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!” she concluded, adding, “Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain.”