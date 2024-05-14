Jennifer Lopez reveals she is the ‘thinnest’ she has ever been after working on her latest project

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she is the fittest she has ever been after undergoing strict training for her upcoming movie ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman.’ The Hollywood star says she is in “fighting shape” following rehearsals and filming for the movie, which recently finished production.

During her latest interview on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark,’ the fan-favorite performer shared her experience while working on the project. “I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well,” she said on the show.

“Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now,” JLo explained. “It’s moving your body, constantly moving your body, it’s traveling, it’s doing two hours of exertion every night,” she added.

“It’s a time when I get, like, in a really good kind of healthy shape,” Jennifer said, admitting that she is also getting ready to start her highly anticipated tour. “I am going on tour. It’s a baby tour,” she said. “It’s, like, 28 shows I’m doing across the United States. I haven’t been on tour in a while, so I figured, like, let me get out there. I have new music. Let me just kind of put it out there.”

Last year, Jennifer talked about her workout routine and how “important” it is for her to maintain a healthy lifestyle, as she is constantly starting new projects. She is also preparing for the release of her latest Netflix movie ‘Atlas,’ and fans can expect to see plenty of action scenes from the actress.