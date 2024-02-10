Pink stops concert after fan goes into labor: ‘Is the baby here?’

Pink faced an unexpected moment during her latest performance in Sydney. The singer was in the middle of her show as part of her Summer Carnival stadium tour in Australia, when she was forced to stop when she noticed a fan in the middle of the mosh pit experiencing an unusual situation.

The musician had to suddenly stop her performance of her hit song ‘Our Song’ at the Allianz Stadium when the audience at the front grabbed her attention when a woman started going into labor. Pink stopped the show and a medic rushed to take the fan out of the mosh pit in a wheelchair.

Pink was surprised by the situation and asked if the new baby would be named after her following the birth. “Is it Alecia or Alex being born right now?,” Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, said. She also urged the audience to give the woman some space while the medic arrived.

“I feel like we shouldn’t be looking,” she said. “Everyone give her privacy!” Pink was still in disbelief when she learned the news. “She didn’t just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No? Okay,” she said before shouting “Congratulations!” to the new mom.

The singer concluded by saying that she was surprised that it was ‘Our Song’ that caused the woman to go into labor. “I thought it would have been like ‘Get the Party Started’ or ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’,” she said about her more upbeat tracks.

Pink went on to resume the show, with fans sharing their excitement about the unusual moment. “It’s going to be great!” she said. The singer was joined by her two children Willow and Jameson, and her husband Carey Hart, during her time in Australia.

