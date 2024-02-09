Martha Stewart comes clean about plastic surgery in her podcast

Martha Stewart is coming clean about the plastic surgery rumors that surround her. She invated her cosmetic dermatologist to her podcast in order to discuss her face and the products that she uses to stay healthy.

Dr. Dan Belkin was the guest at the last episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” revealing that Stewart has never had facial surgery. “When I see your Instagram, one of the trolls that you get is, ‘Tell us who your plastic surgeon is,’” said Belkin. “And I end up telling a lot of people, there wasn’t a plastic surgeon. It’s just minimally invasive things for a long time in a really thoughtful, excellent way.”

Stewart, who’s 82 years old, also revealed that she doesn’t want to look her age, which is why she cares so much for her skin. “I don’t think a lot about age, but I don’t want to look my age,” she said.

Belkin revealed that while Stewart tried out botox, it ultimately didn’t work. Nowadays, she has some injectables that are called neurotoxins thast relax her face and are partly responsible for her great looks.

Stewart praised some of her attributes, including her neck and her jawline. “I have a nice neck for my age,” she said. “And a nice jawline. My jaw looks good.”

Stewart’s Sports Illustrated cover

It’s no secret that Martha Stewart looks youthful. In 2022, she was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She discussed the importance of the moment, which battled ageism, a prevalent problem in her industry. “Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that’s what’s important and not your age,” she said.

